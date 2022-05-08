 Skip to content

Last Gang Standing update for 8 May 2022

May Bug Spray Patch

Build 8698673

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed steam version mismatch causing dedicated servers to not show in the browser
  • added desert skin to the kalash
  • fixed guns spawning with the wrong ammo amount when magazine mods are applied
  • made ladder climbing based on your W and S key instead of aim direction
  • made the mouse sensitivity slider able to reach much larger values
  • made the RVMK precision rifle a lot less accurate when hipfiring
  • repair guns can no longer be dropped
  • fixed modded weapons having spazzy collisions on a listen server
  • fixed weapon selection HUD bugging out when you drop weapons
  • fixed your own bullets colliding with your body at some shooting angles
  • fixed jump pads and ammo crates not networking their owner properly

