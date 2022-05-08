- fixed steam version mismatch causing dedicated servers to not show in the browser
- added desert skin to the kalash
- fixed guns spawning with the wrong ammo amount when magazine mods are applied
- made ladder climbing based on your W and S key instead of aim direction
- made the mouse sensitivity slider able to reach much larger values
- made the RVMK precision rifle a lot less accurate when hipfiring
- repair guns can no longer be dropped
- fixed modded weapons having spazzy collisions on a listen server
- fixed weapon selection HUD bugging out when you drop weapons
- fixed your own bullets colliding with your body at some shooting angles
- fixed jump pads and ammo crates not networking their owner properly
Last Gang Standing update for 8 May 2022
May Bug Spray Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update