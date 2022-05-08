Patch notes for v 0.34

Hi there! This one is focused on a complete overhaul on the character-collision system, with changes on how bullets travels the space and hit things.
The list is short but meaningful:
-fixed some level blocking issues that occurred sometimes
-changed the minigun artwork... a little.
-fixed scanwall graphic issues that happened on some parts
-changed how collision with enemies works. Hopefully will fix several issues like jumping with rats to the sky/etc
-Tweaked Rifle Zombie. Added Shotgun Zombie. Removed (temporarily) Rat Cop.
-Changed things here and there, as always.
Next, I will be reworking the bakeneko character and related things.
Changed files in this update