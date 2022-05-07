Patch 1.01

Fixed ground texture in Level 1
Fixed Z-Fighting in Level 1
Fixed Glass that could be broken, but shoudn't
Fixed Out Of Bound in the begining of the Level 2 and the end of Level 2
Fixed napkins z-fighting on some tables in Level 2
Fixed Chunk that could not be visible in Level 2
Fixed wrong projections of blood decals in the sewers of Level 2
Added Fog in the vents ( so it doesn't just look blank )
Added Shotgun with a lamp attached in the begining of Level
Added and changed a bit the" washing machine zone "
And a few minors bugs
Changed files in this update