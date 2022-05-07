Patch Notes ea v0.3.5

EA Release - 0.3.5 Notes

Developer Notes

Another small updated. The Dungeon Master system is being introduced in this update. You can speak with the Dungeon Master by pressing F11 on your keyboard or the whirlwind icon in the menu selection window (next to the gear icon).

Dungeon Master is there to give you some hints on the main quest, describe where you are in the world, answer some questions. Think of him as in-game help. I have added a few options as a test. If you like the idea, I'll continue to

flesh it out. If not, I'll remove it and forget about it. I will keep the main quest hints, though.

For the main quest help option, this will work with saved games if you have NOT turned in the bloody note to start the main quest.

Arcane tomes have been added to the new dialog system for tomes.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***