Patch Notes ea v0.3.5

EA Release - 0.3.5 Notes
Developer Notes
Another small updated. The Dungeon Master system is being introduced in this update. You can speak with the Dungeon Master by pressing F11 on your keyboard or the whirlwind icon in the menu selection window (next to the gear icon).
Dungeon Master is there to give you some hints on the main quest, describe where you are in the world, answer some questions. Think of him as in-game help. I have added a few options as a test. If you like the idea, I'll continue to
flesh it out. If not, I'll remove it and forget about it. I will keep the main quest hints, though.
For the main quest help option, this will work with saved games if you have NOT turned in the bloody note to start the main quest.
Arcane tomes have been added to the new dialog system for tomes.
*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***
-
New - Air Magic Tomes now display a dialog when attempting to use them like the spellbooks
-
New - Dungeon Master system, initial introduction, has been added
-
Fixed - Corrected some of the tomes open character select dialog twice
-
Fixed - Shielding spellbook and tomes have had their name changed to the appropriate Spellshield. I think I was going to change the name at one time or was using it as a placeholder.
-
Informational - Burning Ember tomes have been updated to use the new dialog system. Missed that one when working on fire magic tomes.
-
Informational -
Changed files in this update