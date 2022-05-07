Tutorial Hotfix

Hey Players,

It was reported that one of the weapons was greyed out in the weapon purchase menu while doing the tutorial leading to player confusion. I have gone ahead and fixed this bug. I have also eased the difficulty of the training simulation in the tutorial to be 1 Police whereas before it was 2 police.

A bug reporting button has been added to both the pause and main menu as well, if you run across any issues feel free to use the feedback board, it can also be used for normal feedback. it does not require signup.