Update 0.9.4X Lots of bug fixes & multiplayer improvements

0.9.4X

Multiplayer Fixes

Synced opening and closing of all doors

Removed option to join games that have already begun (90% of multiplayer game freezes and desyncs was cause of errors caused by players joining late)

Fixed a severe lag spike followed by players being disconnected caused by some tools

Reduced the lag spike when someone spawns their character

Fixed the inventory toolbar showing all players in a servers inventory & now it only shows yours

Synced the chainsaw sounds and cuts

General Fixes

Fixed being able to move some floor objects in 49/68 fire house

Fixed not being able to drop off patients at the hospital in Manhattan

Fixed subway dirt decals not being transparent in Brooklyn

Fixed a floating bus stop on 8th Avenue in Manhattan

Pump UI is now always be visible regardless of the engine being on or off

Fixed not being able to climb Ladder 33 aerial

Fixed windows at basement fire on Avenue B in Manhattan that would teleport you when pressing F

Fixed when pausing and resuming the game the volume gets turned up to max

Fixed and optimised many scripts and errors

Vehicle Fixes & Improvements

Lowered the doppler effect intensity

Fixed Quint aerial ladder green lights

New Q Siren on Engine 30’s KME

New Q Siren on Ladder 33 rear mount in MC