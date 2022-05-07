Update 0.9.4X Lots of bug fixes & multiplayer improvements

0.9.4X
Multiplayer Fixes
Synced opening and closing of all doors
Removed option to join games that have already begun (90% of multiplayer game freezes and desyncs was cause of errors caused by players joining late)
Fixed a severe lag spike followed by players being disconnected caused by some tools
Reduced the lag spike when someone spawns their character
Fixed the inventory toolbar showing all players in a servers inventory & now it only shows yours
Synced the chainsaw sounds and cuts
General Fixes
Fixed being able to move some floor objects in 49/68 fire house
Fixed not being able to drop off patients at the hospital in Manhattan
Fixed subway dirt decals not being transparent in Brooklyn
Fixed a floating bus stop on 8th Avenue in Manhattan
Pump UI is now always be visible regardless of the engine being on or off
Fixed not being able to climb Ladder 33 aerial
Fixed windows at basement fire on Avenue B in Manhattan that would teleport you when pressing F
Fixed when pausing and resuming the game the volume gets turned up to max
Fixed and optimised many scripts and errors
Vehicle Fixes & Improvements
Lowered the doppler effect intensity
Fixed Quint aerial ladder green lights
New Q Siren on Engine 30’s KME
New Q Siren on Ladder 33 rear mount in MC
Changed files in this update