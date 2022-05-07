BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.137: Respec Your Legacy

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.

Gameplay-wise, the most significant addition to this build is the ability to respec Legacies. There is a new item for sale in the Prestige panel of the store, "Legacy Respec", with a base cost of 250 Dark Matter. When purchased, this will enable a new option in the Retirement Panel. When this option is enabled during Retirement, all purchased Legacies will be refunded at their original Prestige cost. You can then re-purchase Legacies as desired. Every time a respec is used, though, its cost will double. This cost will then be reduced with each subsequent retirement, with it taking three retirements to remove the cost increase effects of one respec.

All conversion of IMGUI-based code to the more modern Unity UI system is now complete. All UI can now properly benefit from graphics FX.

An exploit has been addressed regarding Ally Ship generosity. Any extra drops provided by Ally Ships due to difficulty completing the highest unlocked level are now limited to Shield Power and SuperLaser.

Graphical feedback for gauges on the HUD has been improved. The quality of the glow effect has been upgraded to new UI standards. In addition, the glow effect now occurs on all gauges.

Many early levels have been renamed, so that they are more in-line with the theming of the other levels.