BleedingEdge: Version 2.0.6.137: Respec Your Legacy

Note: This is an EXPERIMENTAL update available in the "bleedingedge" beta. It may contain instabilities beyond the base version currently available.
Gameplay-wise, the most significant addition to this build is the ability to respec Legacies. There is a new item for sale in the Prestige panel of the store, "Legacy Respec", with a base cost of 250 Dark Matter. When purchased, this will enable a new option in the Retirement Panel. When this option is enabled during Retirement, all purchased Legacies will be refunded at their original Prestige cost. You can then re-purchase Legacies as desired. Every time a respec is used, though, its cost will double. This cost will then be reduced with each subsequent retirement, with it taking three retirements to remove the cost increase effects of one respec.
All conversion of IMGUI-based code to the more modern Unity UI system is now complete. All UI can now properly benefit from graphics FX.
An exploit has been addressed regarding Ally Ship generosity. Any extra drops provided by Ally Ships due to difficulty completing the highest unlocked level are now limited to Shield Power and SuperLaser.
Graphical feedback for gauges on the HUD has been improved. The quality of the glow effect has been upgraded to new UI standards. In addition, the glow effect now occurs on all gauges.
Many early levels have been renamed, so that they are more in-line with the theming of the other levels.
New Features:
- New Prestige Item "Legacy Respec" is available for purchase in the Prestige store.
- New respec option available during retirement that will refund all purchased Legacies.
- Add 6 new achievements for scores ranging from 500M to 20B.
- Add new achievement for destroying 500 bombers in a mission.
- Add new achievement for destroying 50K asteroids in a mission.
Improvements:
- Migrated Achievement toast popup to new UI standard.
- Migrated Post-level result to new UI standard.
- Migrated Continue prompt to new UI standard.
- Migrated in-game clock to new UI standard.
- Migrated frame rate counter to new UI standard.
- Migrated in-game version number to new UI standard.
- Migrated tutorial to new UI standard.
- Migrated splash screen to new UI standard.
- Added new feedback sound to in-game abilities when those abilities are not available
- Menu navigation now has feedback sound.
- Improved feedback glow on HUD gauges.
- Added feedback glow to Speed, Hull, Shield, and SuperLaser gauges.
- Game mode selector is not displayed until Normal mode is beaten once.
- Moved current inventory item counts for store items to sidebar area of UI.
- Current inventory item associated with the currently selected store item will now highlight.
- Made asteroid explosions more dynamic.
- Renamed early levels (2-4, 6-9) to be more in-line with the theming of later level names.
- Current control scheme will be remembered between scenes. The current control scheme will no longer reset back to keyboard with each scene transition.
- Current control scheme will no longer be changed back to Keyboard by mouse interaction.
- Added control icons to Title Screen.
- Expanded several object pools to handle more objects without re-allocations.
- Made the Title Screen Tip display a rotating Tip display like the one in the Store.
- Added self-repair of level/mode/rank combination on game load.
Fixes:
- Fixed issue with replacement pilot names being truncated.
- Fixed an exploit where the extra drops that an Ally Ship does when the highest unbeaten level has been failed multiple consecutive times could be farmed for unintended Argen gain.
- Fixed issue where pilot recruit Reroll button state was not updating due to changes in Dark Matter balance.
- Fixed a runtime error when a store panel has zero items available to display.
- Fixed an issue where Challenge Mode Modifier sidebar would continue to display when not intended to.
- Fixed an issue where buttons on Title Screen could lose focus.
- Fixed issues with display of last achievement page if total number of achievements was not evenly divisible by number of achievements displayed on a page.
- Fixed an issue where beating a challenge mode was giving less credit toward challenge mode achievements than it should have.
- Fixed an issue where the correct Challenge Mode iteration was not being applied to the game, i.e. Iteration 1 was always being served.
- Fixed an issue where Challenge Mode modifiers relating to obstacle generation were not being applied.
- Fixed an issue with Mission UI not updating when new Warp License purchased.
- Fixed an issue in icon shader causing black borders on some icons.
- Fixed an issue with stats verification/self-repair check on game load causing an error on recently retired pilots.
- Fixed an issue where retirement was not resetting game mode and mode rank.
