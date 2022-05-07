Dungeons of Edera: Patch 0.9.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8697932 · Last edited 7 May 2022 – 21:39:03 UTC by Wendy

Hail Adventurers!

This patch we are rolling out some polish items, bug fixes and introducing more achievements!

Check out the full details below

Later this month, folks who have purchased Dungeons of Edera in early access will be able to grab our Founder's Pack DLC for free!

0.9.3

Additional Voice lines aded

Fix for head bug in tutorial

Companion UI moved back to right side of UI

Cooldown updates properly when using quick swap

Fix to controller being able to open map and inventory at same time

Null Harbor Talent fix

Bandit Paladin moveset nerfed

Political Smackdown quest fix

Companions are dismissed on death

Buffs shown in inventory now stack correctly

Temple Dungeon fixes

Norak end game conversations added

7 More achievements to unlock

other minor fixes

What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!