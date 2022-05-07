Dungeons of Edera: Patch 0.9.3

Hail Adventurers!
This patch we are rolling out some polish items, bug fixes and introducing more achievements!
Check out the full details below
Later this month, folks who have purchased Dungeons of Edera in early access will be able to grab our Founder's Pack DLC for free!
0.9.3
- Additional Voice lines aded
- Fix for head bug in tutorial
- Companion UI moved back to right side of UI
- Cooldown updates properly when using quick swap
- Fix to controller being able to open map and inventory at same time
- Null Harbor Talent fix
- Bandit Paladin moveset nerfed
- Political Smackdown quest fix
- Companions are dismissed on death
- Buffs shown in inventory now stack correctly
- Temple Dungeon fixes
- Norak end game conversations added
- 7 More achievements to unlock
- other minor fixes
What's coming up next? Check out our roadmap on trello!
Changed files in this update