Update 0.21.0 - Legendary Records, New Graph Features, & Resource Updates

Resource Updates Each resource is now capped at 99,999. While this does limit earning more resources, this amount should be more than enough than needed at a particular time during a campaign. Most people don't reach this amount of resources, but previously it was possible for resource amounts could grow unnecessarily large, with no real use.

For current campaigns, if the resource amount is already higher than 99,999, the amount will remain as-is, but will similarly not grow any larger until resources are used and fall below the 99,999 threshold.

Automatically gathered empire resources will now earn a maximum of 2000 of each resource after each match.

Resource costs to start an ally match have been reduced.

If you have an abundance of a particular resource, near or at the max value, you can use the market to trade resources and achieve a more level amount of resources across the board.

For clarity, when resources are maxed out, several resource related events will be absent: Post-match resources that are gatherable by clicking will not be generated. Empire resources will not be gathered. Trading resources in the market will only be possible for importing resources that will result in a total resource value of 99,999 or less. Resources earned as a bonus for solving fortification puzzles or moves for improvement during review will no longer be rewarded.



Previously, for campaign matches without handicap, the player's color was chosen purely at random, which had a chance of causing the player to play the same color in a row more times than desired. The player color is still selected at random, but a new rule was put in place to not allow the same color more than twice in a row, for better variety.

Ally matches have been modified to cost 0 resources for campaigns that have the resource availability setting set to none.

The Campaign Tutorial has been updated to include a note about the new legendary matches feature.

The shading on match records within the Battle Summary panel for the currently selected record has been updated to be a lighter shade instead of darker when compared to the non-selected match records.

When zoomed in on a region of the campaign map, the battle summary panel will now display in a larger size, allowing for additional matches and legendary records to be in view.

When filling in completed campaign match boards with city objects on the campaign map, dame (empty points between stones of opposite color) will be now be partially filled with generic city objects such as trees or sand dunes depending on the environment.

The fortification level icon is now also displayed on the battle summary panel next to the fortification level, making it easier to see what the icon represents when used elsewhere in the campaign.