Update 0.21.0 - Legendary Records, New Graph Features, & Resource Updates

New Features
Legendary Records
- The campaign mode will now feature a curated set of match records from notable players in Go's history, ranging from the 1600's to present day. The match records primarily feature important events in the player's careers such as international tournament wins.
- Legendary records can be viewed within the battle summary panel by clicking on a region that the player has conquered.
- Each region has 6 legendary records, for a total of 114 records to be collected across the map.
- Legendary records are unlocked by trading resources. If a campaign's settings are set to not use resources, the records are unlocked automatically.
- Players can step through and review unlocked legendary records similar to their own match records.
New Win Rate and Score Graph Features
- The current analysis position will now be highlighted in blue on graphs to more easily see where the current position is within the graphs.
- Text in the header of the graph will output the current value, making it easier to see the exact value. For win rate, this will be displayed as a percentage. For score, it will be displayed as an estimated match score result, such as B+1.5 or W+0.28.
- While hovering over the graph, the closest point on the graph that matches the mouse cursor's x-axis value will be highlighted and the value will also be updated in the header, allowing a quick way to see the exact values within the graph.
- While hovering over the graph while reviewing a match record, left clicking the graph will move forward or backwards through the moves of the match to the point in the graph that was clicked.
- When trying out different moves while in review, or exploring moves in a separate branch, the graph will be updated with values matching the current branch, if they were previously calculated.
- Activating the graphs works the same as before, which is to click the graph buttons at the top right while on the Go board screen. The graphs can be used during match review or while in a quick play match.
New Playback Settings
- A new setting has been added to the Playback Settings menu, which allows the player to specify whether the next move indicator (black or white circle on the next coordinate played) will be displayed on the board while reviewing matches and tutorials. This setting is on by default.
- A new settings has been added to the Playback Settings menu, which controls whether the final territory of a match will automatically be displayed on the board when reaching the final move while reviewing a match which ends by passing. When this setting is set to not display, a button will be available in the Match Results panel which will display the final territory when clicked, to achieve the same result. This settings is off by default. This is a change from previous versions of the game, where the default behavior was to display the territory automatically, however the process to determine territory can take some time, especially for lower-end systems, so it's best to let the player choose when territory will be displayed.
Updates
Resource Updates
Each resource is now capped at 99,999. While this does limit earning more resources, this amount should be more than enough than needed at a particular time during a campaign. Most people don't reach this amount of resources, but previously it was possible for resource amounts could grow unnecessarily large, with no real use.
For current campaigns, if the resource amount is already higher than 99,999, the amount will remain as-is, but will similarly not grow any larger until resources are used and fall below the 99,999 threshold.
Automatically gathered empire resources will now earn a maximum of 2000 of each resource after each match.
Resource costs to start an ally match have been reduced.
If you have an abundance of a particular resource, near or at the max value, you can use the market to trade resources and achieve a more level amount of resources across the board.
For clarity, when resources are maxed out, several resource related events will be absent:
- Post-match resources that are gatherable by clicking will not be generated.
- Empire resources will not be gathered.
- Trading resources in the market will only be possible for importing resources that will result in a total resource value of 99,999 or less.
- Resources earned as a bonus for solving fortification puzzles or moves for improvement during review will no longer be rewarded.
Previously, for campaign matches without handicap, the player's color was chosen purely at random, which had a chance of causing the player to play the same color in a row more times than desired. The player color is still selected at random, but a new rule was put in place to not allow the same color more than twice in a row, for better variety.
Ally matches have been modified to cost 0 resources for campaigns that have the resource availability setting set to none.
The Campaign Tutorial has been updated to include a note about the new legendary matches feature.
The shading on match records within the Battle Summary panel for the currently selected record has been updated to be a lighter shade instead of darker when compared to the non-selected match records.
When zoomed in on a region of the campaign map, the battle summary panel will now display in a larger size, allowing for additional matches and legendary records to be in view.
When filling in completed campaign match boards with city objects on the campaign map, dame (empty points between stones of opposite color) will be now be partially filled with generic city objects such as trees or sand dunes depending on the environment.
The fortification level icon is now also displayed on the battle summary panel next to the fortification level, making it easier to see what the icon represents when used elsewhere in the campaign.
Matches ending in a tie due to 0 komi or whole number komi are now represented as a tie match result in the match results panel.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue which was causing the player to be disconnected from their active online match when performing a certain action within the online menu when accessed in the Go board scene.
- Fixed an issue during reviews which would cause the Previous Move Recommendation button to be displayed under some circumstances when there was no previous recommendation for the current position within the move tree.
- Added additional checking to prevent the AI from generating moves for the wrong board size in the rare case that events in the underlying game engine are processed out of order.
- Fixed an issue with text extending out of the player card when the player's name was very long.
- Fixed an issue with the default text overflowing the text area of the export match file panel when the names of the players are very long.
- Fixed an issue with the win rate and score graphs, where the current position within the graph would not be updated until the next move was played if the graph was toggled off, several moves were played, and the graph was toggled back on.
- Fixed an issue with the score graph which was not properly resetting the lower bound of the Y axis when switching to a different match to review.
- Fixed an issue with turning on the analysis features (win rate/score graphs, estimated territory, move analysis) while on the final move of a match record under review, which was not properly resuming analysis after moving backwards through moves.
- Fixed an issue with campaign fortification puzzles, where keyboard and scroll wheel inputs to move forward and backward through the puzzles moves were still enabled after closing the fortification puzzle.
- Fixed an issue with the campaign market which was causing the market city objects to be colored improperly after viewing a non-player match.
