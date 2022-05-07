Construction Update

**
Rebranding
**
With this update, we are altering the name from Deduction -> Deducto!
The reason is simple - it's about uniqueness and searchability. Our game is hard to find online because "Deduction" is such a commonly used word. When searching for it on youtube, for example, you might get tax deduction content or videos related to any of the other social deduction games.
Naming a social deduction game "Deduction" was kind of like naming an FPS game "Shooter".
The new name will really help us grow and reach more players, I hope you guys like it!
**
Construction Map
Tired of being stuck in the office?** If you are looking for a position where you get to work with your hands - this job site might be the one for you! It features indoor and outdoor spaces, as well as underground pipes that imposters can utilize. This map is also significantly larger with more paths to get around.
**
Supervisor Role
The supervisors are the only ones that get a vote in this new gamemode!** It is their job to keep track of who's doing their tasks and figure out who the killers are. If all the supervisors are killed, a random co-worker will be promoted to take their place!
**
New Items
Nail Gun** This new imposter weapon fires full auto, dealing 25 damage per hit. The sound of it firing strikes fear into the hearts of co-workers, much like the nails that it fires.
Gas Can This item is a useful tool for co-workers to fill vehicles with gas, while the imposters use it for a different purpose...
Disguise Imposters have access to this item that can conceal their identity. If they use it too much, it may be obvious who wasn't accounted for during the round.
**
Female Character
I'm happy to announce you can now play as a female!** All hats and hairstyles are available to both female and male characters.
**
Construction Hats
[Buy em here!**](https://store.steampowered.com/app/1950380/Deduction__Construction_Hats/)
**
Changelog
Features**
Added 6 new player colors
Added parkour timer
Added parkour leaderboard
Added new parkour level
Added female character
Added unique hair colors
Added construction map
Added supervisor role
Added one free hairstyle
Added Construction Hat DLC
Added ability to name lobbies
Added ability to set microphone volume
Added mirrors back to the office bathrooms
Added explosive gas can weapon
Added 5 new tasks
Added Disguise imposter item
Added “time since last accident” tracker
Added destructible objects to environment
Added camera shake to explosions and death
Improvements
Added silent walking with Shift button
Added ability to start chat with enter key
Removed ability to call meeting while lights are out
Improved host menu
Task icons now change to show if you are on the same floor as the task
Prevented hosts from spam changing parkour levels
Set max audio level for incoming voice chat
Ghost names will now display to other ghosts
Imposter names will display to other imposters when lights are out
Improved blood and impact particle effects
Networked item sound effects (but not for ghosts)
Added ability to hide item in hand
Added kill cooldown to security
Added hide UI option in menu
Added new outdoor area on office map
Improved how bodies fall after being shot
Fixes
Fixed doors opening twice if the open button was spammed
Fixed lava not killing you if you were standing in it before it was activated
Fixed player getting stuck on “Connecting to Network” without seeing an error
Fixed being unable to report bodies when meeting cooldown is active
Fixed being able to connect to full lobby and getting stuck in loading screen
Fixed getting stuck in loading screen if unable to join a room for any reason
Fixed players getting permanently stuck as a ghost
Fixed bugs related to getting weapons outside of the shooting range
Changed files in this update