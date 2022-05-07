Construction Update

**

Rebranding

**

With this update, we are altering the name from Deduction -> Deducto!

The reason is simple - it's about uniqueness and searchability. Our game is hard to find online because "Deduction" is such a commonly used word. When searching for it on youtube, for example, you might get tax deduction content or videos related to any of the other social deduction games.

Naming a social deduction game "Deduction" was kind of like naming an FPS game "Shooter".

The new name will really help us grow and reach more players, I hope you guys like it!

**

Construction Map



Tired of being stuck in the office?** If you are looking for a position where you get to work with your hands - this job site might be the one for you! It features indoor and outdoor spaces, as well as underground pipes that imposters can utilize. This map is also significantly larger with more paths to get around.

**

Supervisor Role



The supervisors are the only ones that get a vote in this new gamemode!** It is their job to keep track of who's doing their tasks and figure out who the killers are. If all the supervisors are killed, a random co-worker will be promoted to take their place!

**

New Items



Nail Gun** This new imposter weapon fires full auto, dealing 25 damage per hit. The sound of it firing strikes fear into the hearts of co-workers, much like the nails that it fires.

Gas Can This item is a useful tool for co-workers to fill vehicles with gas, while the imposters use it for a different purpose...

Disguise Imposters have access to this item that can conceal their identity. If they use it too much, it may be obvious who wasn't accounted for during the round.

**

Female Character



I'm happy to announce you can now play as a female!** All hats and hairstyles are available to both female and male characters.

**

Construction Hats

[Buy em here!**](https://store.steampowered.com/app/1950380/Deduction__Construction_Hats/)





**

Changelog



Features**

Added 6 new player colors

Added parkour timer

Added parkour leaderboard

Added new parkour level

Added female character

Added unique hair colors

Added construction map

Added supervisor role

Added one free hairstyle

Added Construction Hat DLC

Added ability to name lobbies

Added ability to set microphone volume

Added mirrors back to the office bathrooms

Added explosive gas can weapon

Added 5 new tasks

Added Disguise imposter item

Added “time since last accident” tracker

Added destructible objects to environment

Added camera shake to explosions and death

Improvements

Added silent walking with Shift button

Added ability to start chat with enter key

Removed ability to call meeting while lights are out

Improved host menu

Task icons now change to show if you are on the same floor as the task

Prevented hosts from spam changing parkour levels

Set max audio level for incoming voice chat

Ghost names will now display to other ghosts

Imposter names will display to other imposters when lights are out

Improved blood and impact particle effects

Networked item sound effects (but not for ghosts)

Added ability to hide item in hand

Added kill cooldown to security

Added hide UI option in menu

Added new outdoor area on office map

Improved how bodies fall after being shot

Fixes

Fixed doors opening twice if the open button was spammed

Fixed lava not killing you if you were standing in it before it was activated

Fixed player getting stuck on “Connecting to Network” without seeing an error

Fixed being unable to report bodies when meeting cooldown is active

Fixed being able to connect to full lobby and getting stuck in loading screen

Fixed getting stuck in loading screen if unable to join a room for any reason

Fixed players getting permanently stuck as a ghost

Fixed bugs related to getting weapons outside of the shooting range