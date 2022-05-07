Update - 1.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8697668 · Last edited 7 May 2022 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetinds Commanders!



1.4.4 Update is here!

If you haven't yet, I recommend watching my latest devlog here, which has most of the new features ->

As always, I want to thank all my supporters for making Star Valor possible, especially my patreons! ːsteamthumbsupː

Now, to 1.4.4 features:

Improved fleet management: You can now refit a ship without taking it out of the fleet, so you can easily use its cargo for trading, etc.

Energy Control now works for fleet ships. Any change you make to the energy control while editing the ship is saved and used by the AI.

You can now remove ships from the fleet when they are in the hangar, not only when in the station.

Added Italian language.

Added built-in equipment for ship models.

Added 'Mining' ship role (+20% mining laser damage, built-in collector beam)

Added ship: Taurus, Independent Mining Ship, Size 4 (Frigate).



[ Taurus Gameplay Video ]

Asteroids from Asteroid Fields will now respawn from time to time, when away from the player (500 units). Although it can recover entirely with time, you can only clear it once, for the extra XP and perk purposes.

Special Crew Members now evolve and gain new skills even past max level (50).

Decreased save file size and time to save/load when bigger and explored galaxies.

Tinhead Workshops now sell blueprints for items which are higher level than the sector.

Added special crewman: "Mynor Myner"