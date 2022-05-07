Update - 1.4.4

Greetinds Commanders!
As always, I want to thank all my supporters for making Star Valor possible, especially my patreons! ːsteamthumbsupː
Here is the Patreon list for May 2022:
Commanders:
- Ryan Schubert (crewman: Ralo of the Sea's Age)
- Myoron (crewman: Mynor Myner)
Captains:
- Jean-Philippe Martel (crewman: Jean)
- BalaCanabis
- Gary Scott
- Punkoala
- Zarinthal the Sleepy Dragon (crewman of the same name)
- kolby varner
- Kevin Chote
- Gio
- ZipTieFun
- Aaron Cook
- Corrupted Variant
- llamasmurf
- Quickshadow
- Scott Tjhia
- Baduz
- The Talanton
Pilots:
- AJ Parker (crewman: Miles Prower)
- Latheos
- Casey Kelleher
- Graeme Kent
- Tigger (crewman: The Dread Pirate Tigger)
- HansP3ter
- Libo
- Scott Frisius
- stratometal
- Hawk
- Nessus
- Elkan
- SW9876
- Boosted
- Aaron Meek
- Drakunia
Rookies:
- Brian
- Herbert Monni
- Andrew
- James Ketola
- Martin Nielsen
- Kero7
- Dave Barretti
- Jeremy Sandahl
Now, to 1.4.4 features:
- Improved fleet management: You can now refit a ship without taking it out of the fleet, so you can easily use its cargo for trading, etc.
- Energy Control now works for fleet ships. Any change you make to the energy control while editing the ship is saved and used by the AI.
- You can now remove ships from the fleet when they are in the hangar, not only when in the station.
- Added Italian language.
- Added built-in equipment for ship models.
- Added 'Mining' ship role (+20% mining laser damage, built-in collector beam)
- Added ship: Taurus, Independent Mining Ship, Size 4 (Frigate).
- Asteroids from Asteroid Fields will now respawn from time to time, when away from the player (500 units). Although it can recover entirely with time, you can only clear it once, for the extra XP and perk purposes.
- Special Crew Members now evolve and gain new skills even past max level (50).
- Decreased save file size and time to save/load when bigger and explored galaxies.
- Tinhead Workshops now sell blueprints for items which are higher level than the sector.
- Added special crewman: "Mynor Myner"
- Added 'Robotics' item to Arena Mode market.
- Changed "Setup" to "Settings".
- Fixed Railguns using energy even when out of ammo.
- Fixed equipment or weapon going to wrong stash when unequipped or bought with no cargo space.
- Fixed Tinhead Workshops infinite buying blueprints.
- Fixed Chinese language BUG.
- Fixed resolution changing just by opening the Settings.
- Fixed background not rendering correctly on higher aspect ratio (32:9) and improved it on lower ones.
- Fixed Tactician skill not leveling up in 'Tactician' seat, only in 'Staff'.
- Fixed blueprint weapon crafting not showing the weapon space.
Changed files in this update