Small update

Hi everyone,

I'm just writing a quick post to let you know that a new build of Embraced by Autumn has been uploaded!

This build fixes a few minor typos which have been pointed out to me, but (most importantly) it fixes the issue which was reported to me about a year ago, where the VN refused to open on Linux. I have since discovered, after troubleshooting a little, this problem was caused by the version of Ren'py the old build of Autumn was made in. I've since updated the version of Ren'py I use to build my VNs, and have rebuilt Autumn, so it should launch on Linux properly now.

As always, if you find any further typos, or any issues of any sort, don't hesitate to let me know. I'll try to fix things within a reasonable time frame!