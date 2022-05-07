 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

All the Words She Wrote update for 7 May 2022

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 8697545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Just posting a quick update to let you know that I've uploaded a new build of Words onto Steam!

This build only has a few very minor changes compared to the last build. I've fixed up a few typos which were pointed out to me, and I've also, after some user feedback in the reviews, removed a few extraneous sentences/bits of description scattered throughout the story, and have cut back on the number of sighs, rolling eyes, and scowling the characters were wont to performing.

I haven't made any substantial rewrites or edits to the story, or any of the scenes, but hopefully this should resolve some of the issues of repetitiveness in the writing a couple of the reviewers commented on.

As always, if you encounter any more problems (more typos, bugs, or issues with the achievements), don't hesitate to let me know. All feedback is appreciated!

  • ebi x
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.