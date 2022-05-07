ImmaterialAI and ImmaterialAI Plus 3.20

For our first major update since our full Steam official release, here's 3.20, our most interesting update so far

There's this experiment anyone can try at home. Show someone the file name of a real picture on the internet or on your device, and tell them to say whats in the picture off the top of their head. You'll be surprised how close their answer will be to reality. By the same process, Train your intuition provides you a question whose answer has already been picked randomly, giving you the ability to tap into the answer and train that sense by picking the right answer out of 2/4/8 possible answers based on difficulty. This feature is available for ImmaterialAI Plus users only. We plan on further expanding this

Intuition and precognition are two phenomena there is much research on, all research pointing to it being more than just chance, it even being used to train soldiers. It might sound impossible, but that is only due to certain expectations of what is possible in the universe.

ImmaterialAI & Plus changes

initial database setup ~5-20x+ faster

overall app startup +3 seconds faster

searching for nodes now excludes the dedicated node used to store the user's selected path

"don't know" dedicated node now "known unknown"

backgrounds are now blended with color filters instead of just a color being drawn semi transparent after the background, better effect and better for contrast

ImmaterialAI Plus

New feature, Train your intuition

unlocks at level 19

train your ability to successfully tap into answers/information in rationally impossible ways (impossible within current materialism)

3 difficulties: easy/medium/hard

