Small update

Hi everyone,

I'm just writing a quick post to let you know I've uploaded an update for Salome's Kiss. This new build fixes a few minor typos which were scattered throughout the story, and a few incorrect line breaks which were making the text display incorrectly in a handful of instances.

This update is pretty minor (nothing of any great import was changed), but hopefully it makes the Salome's Kiss readng experience even smoother!

As always, do let me know if you find more typos, or any other misc issues, and I will fix them whenever I have the time!