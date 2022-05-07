Hello fellow Tinnies!

We are happy to announce that all the new content of the upcoming 1.0 release is now available for you to try on the main branch!

We would be happy to get your feedback to iron out the last details before leaving early access on the 12th of May.

The new version of the game contains, among other things, the following:

A new completely revamped Medusa escape pod

A new gamemode (Challenges)

The new tutorials

New physical interactions

Graphical improvements

A lot of debug

Improved gameplay

We hope you are going to have a lot of fun with it all!

We are still working hard on VR mode but we are not fully satisfied with it just yet. Rather than releasing something unfinished we have decided to delay the VR launch to make sure it is complete before making it available.

For this reason, we will release this mode later as a free DLC.

In the meantime you can still play the previous alpha version through the launch options.

Have fun in space!

The Tin Can Team