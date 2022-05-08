0.498.6 - Little Helpers

MLF Haul Drone recall

Following a number of lawsuits from independent mining contractors, Minding LF issued a mandatory recall on their popular Haul Drone systems, replacing a faulty neural processing chip. Company stated that while the old chip performed within required operational parameters and MLF can’t be reasonably held accountable for ship damages caused by mishandling, they are releasing updated safety imprints as a gesture of goodwill.

THI Cargo Containers facelift

Titan Heavy Industries released a facelifted version of their signature Cargo Containers this week. Improvements include direct interface with geology station using both SANBUS interface as well as dedicated Titan Heavy Bus, which gives much finer control over the semi-autonomous storage and transport system to its operators.

Special deorbiting fee

After the M374-A moonlet incident, in which an intoxicated crew of a “Retrograde Burn” pushed that moonlet out of the plane of the rings, causing a persisting gravitational ripples across the A-ring and an estimated 13 billion damages in lost potential mining profits, Enceladus Corp introduced special deorbiting fees to be incurred on attempts to destabilize the moonlets. The fee is set at flat rate of 1 milion E$ per incident and the enforcement will begin next week.

Maintenance Logs