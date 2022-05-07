Tree time is back, Tree! The most important feature in the treeverse! Can't have tree without time. How will you travel space-treetime? IT'S BACK!!! 🌳⌛

More reliable! Tree time no longer depends on a Steam connection to update. Tree time is now stored on the local machine similarly to settings. There are not currently cloud saves (maybe in the future), so if you migrate machines you will also have to migrate tree time.

Tree time starts now! Tree time is not the same as Steam game playtime and will never be (this is beyond my tree powers). However it is quite easy to update now if you wish to sync your treetime with steam playtime, though officially tree time starts now and has nothing to do with Steam game playtime.

More achievements! This tree time there is a greater variety of time based achievements with a lesser emphasis on extreme time frames.

I was not originally going to include this in this version of Tree Simulator but it is very important to trees so its back by poplar demand!

Changes