Version 1.3 "Take that cover off"

IMPORTANT

There is a new machine that pushes the limits a bit further in term of coins with more than 600 hundred coins calculated in a given time as such you will need a modern computer with a minimal graphics card (Gtx 1070 and up) to run the game properly, If you computer can't handle the machine please don't play it as is not possible to play with an under power computer. We will try to optimize or make a lighter version if possible but there is now way around when the coins pushes the coins stack.

The machine does not affect the rest of the game, Just don't play if you computer can't handle it.

Warning update.

If you are updating the game, The game will ask you to re start the game the first time to clean some old files up and prepare it for the new version thus also deleting the users files such as Trophies and saved games

but this was necessary to fix some other issues.

Many fixes and improvements.

New machines.

More and more coins.

You know the deal. . . Discover it yourself.