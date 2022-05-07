Sanctum Breach: Rebirth Bug Patch V0.0.4

Thanks for the continued support and reporting of bugs, please don't forget to leave a review if you are enjoying the game. It really does make a huge difference as an indie solo dev :)

Dummy stopped being a Dummy and went rogue chasing the player around the map. This was a bug.

Fixed a bug that enabled Crafting of items and not removing the resource.

Added a missing % to Magic Find on items.

Added a missing % to Increased Chaos Damage.

Fixed a bug that caused T-Posing when equipping a Wand.

Reduced brightness of Fragment lights.

Added 2560x1440 support.

Waypoints now reactivate faster and don't show the "unlock" text more than once.

Fleet Feet Buff is now removed when you unequip the item.

Gladiator Stance can no longer proc itself.

Gladiator Stance can lo longer proc from Ailments.

Fixed a bug that caused the explosion from Nether Grasp to have a 100% chance to occur on enemy death.

Removed "Base Attack Speed" from the Affix pool for Spellcaster Weapons.

Increased the basic attack range for Bows and Wands.

Fireball can now be cast with just a Wand equipped.

Fixed a bug with Death Cycle that was causing it to proc more frequently than intended.

Fixed a bug that caused Empower to not be removed.

Fixed a bug that caused Touch of Flame vfx to persist.

Fixed a bug with Fields of Despair and Tunnels of Anguish Waypoints that caused the player to sometimes fall below the world.

Improved collision in Valley of Death.

Angarms Charge and Battle Charge can no longer overlap instances of their own Skills.

Fixed some pathing issues when using Battle Charge.

The Movement Speed and Area of Effect clamp is now applied directly to Character Stats, but can be overcome by Skills such as Battle Charge and Modifiers to Skills (such as AoE passives).

You gain 3 Skill points per level up until level 45 (up from level 30) and 2 points up until level 65 (up from 60).

Fixed a bug that allowed the player to use Scholar's Portal to skip conent when changing zones.