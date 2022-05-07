 Skip to content

Mercenary Leto update for 7 May 2022

Small patch for the Spring Release!

Mercenary Leto update for 7 May 2022

Build 8697051

Just wanted to push out some small changes after the big push! A big thank you to the people who tested and noticed them!

Debug Chan's combo menu changed. It's BOTH Changing Companions buttons + Dash to open her menu.

Bug - Tabs will fire his bullets now
Bug - Getting to Valuna is easier, since Pax will move on screen, now
Bug - Gilbert's layering sprite bug was fixed

Optimization - More items are in the object pool

QoL - Some NPCs will flip when you pass by them.
QoL - Companions, when out, flip on their own, not when you turn. Makes them feel more 'alive'

Content - Valuna has a loading screen now
Content - Scylla has an FMV sequence when she's in your room
Content - Baby Jellycats got a ton more cute! They really like Tabris.

Next - Lava level polish!

Thanks for reading! As always, you can find me in the Discord.

~Summer

