Small patch for the Spring Release!

Just wanted to push out some small changes after the big push! A big thank you to the people who tested and noticed them!

Debug Chan's combo menu changed. It's BOTH Changing Companions buttons + Dash to open her menu.

Bug - Tabs will fire his bullets now

Bug - Getting to Valuna is easier, since Pax will move on screen, now

Bug - Gilbert's layering sprite bug was fixed

Optimization - More items are in the object pool

QoL - Some NPCs will flip when you pass by them.

QoL - Companions, when out, flip on their own, not when you turn. Makes them feel more 'alive'

Content - Valuna has a loading screen now

Content - Scylla has an FMV sequence when she's in your room

Content - Baby Jellycats got a ton more cute! They really like Tabris.

Next - Lava level polish!

Thanks for reading! As always, you can find me in the Discord.

