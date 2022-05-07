 Skip to content

Dark Quest: Board Game update for 7 May 2022

* Version 0.53 *

  • Lighting Storm now deals a little less damage at higher levels
  • Split shot now does a little more damage
  • Minotaurs now have a little more health
  • Prince armor aura no longer works with royal guard and lancer sister
  • Savager lifesteal now triggers less often
  • Fixed an issue with the options buttons not being clickable sometimes
  • The goblin with the treasure chest has more health now
  • Monster AI tutorial has been updated

