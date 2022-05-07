- Lighting Storm now deals a little less damage at higher levels
- Split shot now does a little more damage
- Minotaurs now have a little more health
- Prince armor aura no longer works with royal guard and lancer sister
- Savager lifesteal now triggers less often
- Fixed an issue with the options buttons not being clickable sometimes
- The goblin with the treasure chest has more health now
- Monster AI tutorial has been updated
Dark Quest: Board Game update for 7 May 2022
* Version 0.53 *
