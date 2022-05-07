Version v.071 - Galaxy Help

Added a new singularity sign Lunar Zvor!

The syllables of the Lunar Zvor help you give yourself to the attraction of the moon.

They are also meant to speed up reaching the apex of beastliness.

Singularity sign P is now available!

P is aimed at strengthening the Mechanical General's arsenal.

Working with electricity:

The 'Shocked' status no longer has an infinite duration.

The inscription Shock with modifier is now always shown.

Fixed inaccuracies of skills THUNDER and INCREASE VOLTAGE(skills dealt increased damage)

Second attack of the skill OVERLOAD now takes into account the current value of the repel on the enemy.

Some improvements:

Third Eye Mask now works with the General

The effect of the PLATE PROTECTION is displayed on the shield

Soul action 'Learn Skill' now works for Wolf

Synergy works with Mechanics

Added display of the amount of oil on the gears of the General

Fixed a bug related to spawning spiders

Clarified the description of the raw shard

The dotted line in the tooltip for getting the first Singularity point now shows correctly

Improved galactic map.

Next to each milestone, an indicator of the value of the matrix points required to unlock this milestone has appeared.

You can also read a brief description of the unlocked milestones.

Fixed bugs in CHAOS universe: