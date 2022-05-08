 Skip to content

SURV1V3 update for 8 May 2022

May update!

Hi survivors, release 1.0.6 is live!

We are glad to announce the May release!
This release is mainly focused on enhancing game experience.
We're also fixing a few annoying crashes and reported bugs, check the full changelog below!

Enjoy!😉

PS: while downloading the new update, please spend 1 minute of your time leaving a review!
This is a 2 guys project... and we need your support! 🥰

Multiplayer enhancements

Enhancing the multiplayer experience is one of our top priorities!
With this release we're reintroducing the option to join a friend's session through the steam interface (check the image below) and we're finally releasing a net-code update that will greatly smooth client-side movements! 😍

Graphics

While working on PS porting we're also enhancing some non-core aspects of the game
This time we're adding new random loading screens with a progress bar 😎

Check also the full changelog below!
Enjoy! 😋

New features & tweaks:

  • multiplayer: join a friend's session through the steam interface
  • multiplayer: smoothing movements client-side
  • graphics: new loading screens
  • main menu map: removing boot splash screen when reloading the map
  • main menu map: enhancing map performances

Fixed bugs:

  • multiplayer: fixing drops color synchronization for survival events
  • core: fixing some crashes
  • core: disabling gravity during player spawn to avoid falls through the map
  • core: falling through map floor, player is teleported back from where he fell
  • survival: crafting machine shouldn't show level requirements for stocked items
  • graphics: removing black fade flickering before map load
  • Santa Carla map: fixing floor material in a few houses
  • Nowhere map: doors in the prison sometimes make the closing sound twice when closing
  • Nowhere map: can't pick up the red dot sight on the lower shelf at the end of the cabinets in the safe house close to the supermarket
  • minor bugs

To get in touch with us, just drop a line on the discussions forum or join our discord channel.
As usual, feedback is always welcome!

