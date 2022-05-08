May update!

Hi survivors, release 1.0.6 is live!
We are glad to announce the May release!
This release is mainly focused on enhancing game experience.
We're also fixing a few annoying crashes and reported bugs, check the full changelog below!
Enjoy!😉
Multiplayer enhancements
Enhancing the multiplayer experience is one of our top priorities!
With this release we're reintroducing the option to join a friend's session through the steam interface (check the image below) and we're finally releasing a net-code update that will greatly smooth client-side movements! 😍
Graphics
While working on PS porting we're also enhancing some non-core aspects of the game
This time we're adding new random loading screens with a progress bar 😎
Check also the full changelog below!
Enjoy! 😋
New features & tweaks:
- multiplayer: join a friend's session through the steam interface
- multiplayer: smoothing movements client-side
- graphics: new loading screens
- main menu map: removing boot splash screen when reloading the map
- main menu map: enhancing map performances
Fixed bugs:
- multiplayer: fixing drops color synchronization for survival events
- core: fixing some crashes
- core: disabling gravity during player spawn to avoid falls through the map
- core: falling through map floor, player is teleported back from where he fell
- survival: crafting machine shouldn't show level requirements for stocked items
- graphics: removing black fade flickering before map load
- Santa Carla map: fixing floor material in a few houses
- Nowhere map: doors in the prison sometimes make the closing sound twice when closing
- Nowhere map: can't pick up the red dot sight on the lower shelf at the end of the cabinets in the safe house close to the supermarket
- minor bugs
