May update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8696718 · Last edited 8 May 2022 – 12:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Hi survivors, release 1.0.6 is live!

We are glad to announce the May release!

This release is mainly focused on enhancing game experience.

We're also fixing a few annoying crashes and reported bugs, check the full changelog below!

Enjoy!😉

PS: while downloading the new update, please spend 1 minute of your time leaving a review!

This is a 2 guys project... and we need your support! 🥰

Multiplayer enhancements

Enhancing the multiplayer experience is one of our top priorities!

With this release we're reintroducing the option to join a friend's session through the steam interface (check the image below) and we're finally releasing a net-code update that will greatly smooth client-side movements! 😍

Graphics

While working on PS porting we're also enhancing some non-core aspects of the game

This time we're adding new random loading screens with a progress bar 😎

Check also the full changelog below!

Enjoy! 😋

New features & tweaks:

multiplayer: join a friend's session through the steam interface

multiplayer: smoothing movements client-side

graphics: new loading screens

main menu map: removing boot splash screen when reloading the map

main menu map: enhancing map performances

Fixed bugs:

multiplayer: fixing drops color synchronization for survival events

core: fixing some crashes

core: disabling gravity during player spawn to avoid falls through the map

core: falling through map floor, player is teleported back from where he fell

survival: crafting machine shouldn't show level requirements for stocked items

graphics: removing black fade flickering before map load

Santa Carla map: fixing floor material in a few houses

Nowhere map: doors in the prison sometimes make the closing sound twice when closing

Nowhere map: can't pick up the red dot sight on the lower shelf at the end of the cabinets in the safe house close to the supermarket

minor bugs

To get in touch with us, just drop a line on the discussions forum or join our discord channel.

As usual, feedback is always welcome!