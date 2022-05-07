Update 1.6.0

Dear Community,

it has been a long time since the last version but finally the update has come. I tried to include all requests for new features, also to fix all bugs and hope it worked out as expected. I started studying software technology, so sadly I don't have much freetime anymore. I will still take my time to develop for you guys and am happy about the patience you had.

For this update improvements included

many glow effects

3 cool new particle types

Post processing effects to camera

new options to all categories

another dancer model

rendering time has more than halfed

Project files can now be saved and opened directly

auto backup in case of crash

bug fixes

All settings are described inside the application, but there will also be a tutorial.

Thank you @Lon3r for making some professional images and icons for this software and also @Tyler for providing a high quality video tutorial. It means a lot to me :)

As always be sure to drop some feedback and report bugs so that we can improve the program together.