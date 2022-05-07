Update 1.6.0

Dear Community,
it has been a long time since the last version but finally the update has come. I tried to include all requests for new features, also to fix all bugs and hope it worked out as expected. I started studying software technology, so sadly I don't have much freetime anymore. I will still take my time to develop for you guys and am happy about the patience you had.
For this update improvements included
- many glow effects
- 3 cool new particle types
- Post processing effects to camera
- new options to all categories
- another dancer model
- rendering time has more than halfed
- Project files can now be saved and opened directly
- auto backup in case of crash
- bug fixes
All settings are described inside the application, but there will also be a tutorial.
Thank you @Lon3r for making some professional images and icons for this software and also @Tyler for providing a high quality video tutorial. It means a lot to me :)
As always be sure to drop some feedback and report bugs so that we can improve the program together.
Changed files in this update