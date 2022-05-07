 Skip to content

Easy Audio Visualization update for 7 May 2022

Update 1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8696706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Community,

it has been a long time since the last version but finally the update has come. I tried to include all requests for new features, also to fix all bugs and hope it worked out as expected. I started studying software technology, so sadly I don't have much freetime anymore. I will still take my time to develop for you guys and am happy about the patience you had.

For this update improvements included

  • many glow effects
  • 3 cool new particle types
  • Post processing effects to camera
  • new options to all categories
  • another dancer model
  • rendering time has more than halfed
  • Project files can now be saved and opened directly
  • auto backup in case of crash
  • bug fixes

All settings are described inside the application, but there will also be a tutorial.

Thank you @Lon3r for making some professional images and icons for this software and also @Tyler for providing a high quality video tutorial. It means a lot to me :)

As always be sure to drop some feedback and report bugs so that we can improve the program together.

Changed files in this update

Easy Audio Visualization Content Depot 885441
