The "Skill Transfer" Update is here!

Skill Transfer
You can now transfer skills between allies to build the ultimate set of party members!
Essence skills cannot be overwritten (you can still change essences on a fused unit).
Other Changes:
- Item events now show you the item possibilities beforehand, letting you choose what you want.
- Each act has been made slightly shorter in length.
- The legacy version of the map has been phased out along with mantras, due to technical restrictions with new systems. Each build will be receiving a new set of unlocks in a future update to replace Mantras (in addition to the Spirit Stones mentioned below).
Coming Soon: Spirit Stones
- Equip your starter builds with Spirit Stones, modifying them in highly polarizing ways, similar to Keystones in Path of Exile.
Each starter build will have 5 exclusive Spirit Stones that can only be used by playing as that build.
Only one can be equipped at a time.
Changed files in this update