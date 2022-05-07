 Skip to content

Каролина update for 7 May 2022

Update 2022 05 07

7 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone

Changes:

  • Fixed almost all known bugs.
  • Optimization of the current code has been completed.

This update is likely to be the last of the category of fixes. Subsequent updates will be aimed at adding new content to the game. Perhaps their release will take not 2-3 days, but more. But I will try to release them as soon as possible!

If you find bugs, write here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1874380/discussions/0/3274690571071343863 /

Or to my email: nation.koteyka@outlook.com

If you have any suggestions for the game, write here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1874380/discussions/0/3274690571071347272/

Well, or by email :)

I remind you about my patreon: https://www.patreon.com/azzunyan
I've put things in a bit of order there, and I post entries there every time there are changes in the game. Most often - every day. Let me remind you, with a subscription for $ 5, you can see fragments of the source code of the game, and apply them to your projects. And with a subscription for $ 20, you will receive keys for all my projects (at the moment there are 2 of them. The second is Solfeggio https://store.steampowered.com/app/1625390 /_/ ).
Good luck to everyone! Thanks!

Changed files in this update

