[ver 0.2.0.11]

Added : Quick access to activate pet effect in various places

Added : [Disable Particle], [Disable Attack Effect] and [Disable Any Log] options in setting tab (Those who are in trouble with game performance, please try using them and tell me whether it makes better!)

Added : Hotkey : While holding Shift and click [Sort Button] in Equip Tab to sort them in reverse order

Added : Hotkey : Shift+D + Left-Double-Click the Disassemble Box to disassemble all equipment in inventory except for locked items

Changed : Alchemy Super Queue now automatically alchemize it for only one inventory slot

Changed : Renamed Equipment "Level Maxed Effect" to "Mastery Effect"

Changed : Optimized game performance more in Background Mode and Performance Mode

Changed : Now you surely get Dull Sword with high chance while [Tutorial 5 : Equipment]

Balanced : Increased the requirement of World Ascension Milestone [Polished Equipper] Lv 2 or higher

Balanced : Increased the requirement of World Ascension Milestone [Very Resourceful] Lv 2 or higher

Balanced : Buffed a lot the passive effect of World Ascension Milestone [Very Resourceful] Lv 2 or higher

Balanced : Buffed the passive effect of World Ascension Milestone [Walk the World] Lv 2 or higher

Balanced : World Ascension Missions

Fixed : Mysterious Water allocated into Essence sometimes couldn't bring to 0 by clicking down arrow. (According to this fix, you have to allocate water again after updating this patch)

Fixed : There were some dungeons where Metal monsters never spawns

Fixed : Equipment [Wooden Shield]

Added/Balanced/Fixed : Other minor things

Hi, thank you as always for playing IEH2 Playtest! 🙂

I really appreciate you all for posting suggestions, ideas, bug reports and submitting save file! It helps a lot in balancing and checking for bugs toward the official launch.

For the past two weeks, we have been improving mainly early-mid game for new players thanks to your all feedback!

From the next patch, I'll start implementing new contents that will make this game more enjoyable! Still looking for your feedback/reviews 😄