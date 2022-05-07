May 6th - Debuffer Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8696205 · Last edited 7 May 2022 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Here come a new bunch of debuffer improvements and game changes. This week we are focusing on improving many statDebuff and found out that our game doesn't have much of that. lol. So we added new ones for some demons. Also, come up with many new updates and changes. So don't miss any information from this patch. (Find more details about Buff/Debuff in our game Wiki here >>(Wiki link)<<)

The results of the first week are in, so now those of you who has tickets for the 10th, 11th and 12th place can now burn your voting proof to get your rewards:

Our Slum's Mayor election goes to 2nd phase. Keep voting your favorite NPCs to be our slum's mayor. (and get what they paid for voting for them.)

Patch Note v7.71

Update Eletion Ballot and remove three candidates.

Added new Ranking Challenge #21: Election Devils(wnd/thd) with double reward to Campaign Window in War Chamber.



Added new Verin's Shiva costumes to the arena shop. (+Icedmg.)



Added new Xunwu's Brahma costumes to the arena shop. (+Fire dmg.)



Added new rare/legendary Killer schema to Azrael dungeon collector shop and purg.gate collector shop



Added new Wiktor's SSS: PowerHunger - Temporary give n.attack the ability to steal LVL(6-13) STR per hit for 13s (stack.)



Added new Fay's SSS: SummonLeviathan - Summon a leviathan, dealing 6xTAL(150-300) [water] m.dmg to random target areas.



Added new Barbas's SSS: TargetingAI - Deal no miss 10xSTR(0.5-1) dmg with weapon element toward a single target.



Added new Barbas's SSS: QueenBeeAndTheHive - Fire 50 missiles toward random enemy targets around Barbas, dealing TAL(45-90)



Added new Troth's SSS: GleamingDelta - Deals 3xTAL(45-90) [light] m.dmg, destroy 100% SP and inflict NoStamina for 6s.



Added new Troth's SSS: BrandingSeal - Extend all basic-stat buffs and debuffs to LVL(66-130)s. (Double stat values on owner's summons)



Added new Tsukuyomi's SSS: MatsuriBonsho - Summon a great festival bell that inflicts 2s silence and destroy TAL(30-60) MP every 6s for 60s.



Added new Tiamat's SSS: DarkVoid - Instantly reduce all target Stats by LVL(20-40)% (or Max TAL(30-60) for 13s.



Added new Tiamat's SSS: SummonTyrannos - Summon Tyrannos from the abyss, dealing 6xTAL(666-1300) [fire][dark] m.dmg to all.



Update Nija's FlipEdge - Evade phy.dmg, deals STR(0.4-0.6) [wind] dmg and reduce TAL(13-23) STR for 23s. (+MoonHeal)

Update Hermont's Shell Shock - Deal STR(1.0-1.5) dmg to front enemies and reduce TAL(13-23) VIT for 23s.

Update Oyama's farCutTechnique - Deal STR(0.7-1.0) + TAL(66-100) [wind] dmg to a target and reduce TAL(13-23) DEX for 23s.

Update Mim's Psycho Wave - Deal 10x TAL(66-99) [water] m.dmg in a long line and reduce TAL(13-23) TAL for 23s.

SUM status will now affect all summon skills including temporary summoned skills such as summonBeholder, CallOfQlwpdrt, SummonTyrannos, and SummonLeviathan.

Mim's Scan ability can identify the target's sub-type. Also, improve GUI for a scan window.

Fixed May Giveaway missing reward icon.

Fixed the wrong monster's drop rate.

Fixed bug that cause the game to crash when item is dropped.

Change map.dmg to Field Damage(f.dmg) with blue color damage numbers.

f.dmg = non-crit / non-miss / no dmg to structure

ATK up, MAG up Buff or Debuff don't effect f.dmg.

Added more details about GameStatus. (Wiki link)

Skill adjust

Update Wiktor's skill icon: LifeSteal

Nija

MidnightSlash: STR 4.0>2.0

LunarBlade: DEX% 300>200

Add > remove shield

Bifron

Tethys: Fixed wrong buff applied when use - DEF>MAG

KosmosWave: TAL 150>120

BlackBaron

n.atk: STR 0.6>1.0

AcidFlask: TAL 15>23

Tiamat

BottomlessPit: TAL 180>90 *(Fixed code doesn’t match the in-game descript)

Troth

CallOfQlwpdrt: HLG 150>120

Added> count as a summon skill.

Ishtar

OverGrowth: Reduce summon LV.

Rodeobob

Bomb Heist: TAL 200>250

VivaLaCactas: Added> count as a summon skill.

Anneberg

CrystalSpark: Elemental resist -50% > -40%

Mastema

Adjust DeathKnight AI.

Urion