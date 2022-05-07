V8 Beta 4 now available

Share · View all patches · Build 8696197 · Last edited 7 May 2022 – 08:46:04 UTC by Wendy

A new V8 beta version update release is available.

Changes

Fix: When having different window layouts for different monitors then switching between them did not maximize the main window.

Fix: Green layer ordering indicating line got stuck when dragging off layer area.

Fix: After flattening effects and applying further canvas operations, undo did not working correctly.

Fix: When no project is active the default palette did not show in the color palette window. Instead the last used color palette was still visible.

Fix: color quantization settings not fully working when importing true color sprite sheet. The color count limit was ignored. Instead 256 colors have always been used.

Fix: Inaccurate color quantization. If true color images have less colors than requested then no quantization should be done, because quantization always recreates RGB values and does not always use original ones. Instead the colors should be used 1:1 from the image.

Fix: Shape tools (rectangle, circle etc.) did not snap preview elements correctly when using grid snap. If grid snapping is enabled then the preview elements (brush dot or position rulers) did not snap to the grid positions. This happened to solid and hollow shape tools.

Fix: RMB strokes cancel themselves if using pen. When using a drawing tablet with its RMB assigned button to draw with second color then lifting the pen from the canvas canceled the operation.

Fix: Continuous paint strokes couldn't overlap themselves. Some paint modes don't allow overlapping (e.g. Invert, Brighten...) but it was also prevented with Color Cycling which was wrong.

Fix: Stereo drawing offset delta display not always updated. It sometimes got stuck to a certain value.

Fix: freeform line tool did not reset stereo drawing delta on finish.

Fix: inbound grid calculation not working correctly. Selecting something in tile map pick/place mode using (e.g.) rectangular selection tool did not correctly increase the selection to full tile sizes.

Fix: Internal error when using right mouse button at project tab area when no project or home tab was visible.

Project setting to save certain image files (png, bmp, gif) with least possible color depth is now off by default.

Allow pixel scrolling also when being in tile map mode "Place Tiles".

Removing some white flickering on main form on during startup.

Replacing paint mode "Behind" by extra paint mode setting to lock transparent or opaque pixels.

PMP file format thumbnails. Storing thumbnail data must be activated in the project settings, either per project or for all projects in the project default settings in the preferences.

Close project commands reworked. Close other/all now in file menu and in project tab menu. Ctrl + W, Shift + Ctrl + W now used as short cuts

Some start up speed improvements.

Toolbar Revision. Reorganizing and renaming tools. Removing clear "tool" button and adding a menu entry Frames/Clear Ranges... that now clears ranges of frames.

Added Tile Selection Tool to the selection tools group in the tool box.