Update version 1.1.3

This update is not very big but I tried to do some easy to do improvements and bug fixes to improve the stability of the game :) You can read all the changes below:
- You can now select multiple furniture and rotate them all at once by right clicking or using Z and X
- Added option to force musicians to face forward compared to facing the crowd
- Burnt stairs are no longer used
- Fixed problem with customers never leaving the tavern when they want to use the toilet
- If 2 barrels are stolen at once better message is displayed
- Added menu button on top right
- When day starts customers will not spawn in rooms which are inaccessible
- Kitchen items level 2 can be unlocked earlier
- People will not use the toilet when day is near end
- Lights don't go through doors anymore
- Wrong images in upgrade popup are fixed
- Researchers will return to their seats when day ends
- Fixed various errors that were happening but that were not visible to players
- Fixed people getting stuck on spiral stairs
- Lux small table is rotated by 45 degrees to customers don't sit uncomfortably
- On lux long tables cloth is no longer overlapping with mugs and dishes
- When there is 0% chance of fire, there is a new label saying "No risk of fire"
- Fixed sleeping emoji being visible in the morning
- Fixed problem where hotel item is selected and then when something other than hotel item is clicked, stars were visible
- Fixed guard portraits for some devices
Let me know if there are more annoying bugs or features that you want fixed as soon as possible :) I will try to do smaller but more frequent releases in the future so you don't wait too long for new things :)
~Luka
Changed files in this update