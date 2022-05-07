Update version 1.1.3

This update is not very big but I tried to do some easy to do improvements and bug fixes to improve the stability of the game :) You can read all the changes below:

You can now select multiple furniture and rotate them all at once by right clicking or using Z and X

Added option to force musicians to face forward compared to facing the crowd

Burnt stairs are no longer used

Fixed problem with customers never leaving the tavern when they want to use the toilet

If 2 barrels are stolen at once better message is displayed

Added menu button on top right

When day starts customers will not spawn in rooms which are inaccessible

Kitchen items level 2 can be unlocked earlier

People will not use the toilet when day is near end

Lights don't go through doors anymore

Wrong images in upgrade popup are fixed

Researchers will return to their seats when day ends

Fixed various errors that were happening but that were not visible to players

Fixed people getting stuck on spiral stairs

Lux small table is rotated by 45 degrees to customers don't sit uncomfortably

On lux long tables cloth is no longer overlapping with mugs and dishes

When there is 0% chance of fire, there is a new label saying "No risk of fire"

Fixed sleeping emoji being visible in the morning

Fixed problem where hotel item is selected and then when something other than hotel item is clicked, stars were visible

Fixed guard portraits for some devices

Let me know if there are more annoying bugs or features that you want fixed as soon as possible :) I will try to do smaller but more frequent releases in the future so you don't wait too long for new things :)

~Luka