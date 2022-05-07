 Skip to content

Tavern Master update for 7 May 2022

Update version 1.1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is not very big but I tried to do some easy to do improvements and bug fixes to improve the stability of the game :) You can read all the changes below:

  • You can now select multiple furniture and rotate them all at once by right clicking or using Z and X
  • Added option to force musicians to face forward compared to facing the crowd
  • Burnt stairs are no longer used
  • Fixed problem with customers never leaving the tavern when they want to use the toilet
  • If 2 barrels are stolen at once better message is displayed
  • Added menu button on top right
  • When day starts customers will not spawn in rooms which are inaccessible
  • Kitchen items level 2 can be unlocked earlier
  • People will not use the toilet when day is near end
  • Lights don't go through doors anymore
  • Wrong images in upgrade popup are fixed
  • Researchers will return to their seats when day ends
  • Fixed various errors that were happening but that were not visible to players
  • Fixed people getting stuck on spiral stairs
  • Lux small table is rotated by 45 degrees to customers don't sit uncomfortably
  • On lux long tables cloth is no longer overlapping with mugs and dishes
  • When there is 0% chance of fire, there is a new label saying "No risk of fire"
  • Fixed sleeping emoji being visible in the morning
  • Fixed problem where hotel item is selected and then when something other than hotel item is clicked, stars were visible
  • Fixed guard portraits for some devices

Let me know if there are more annoying bugs or features that you want fixed as soon as possible :) I will try to do smaller but more frequent releases in the future so you don't wait too long for new things :)

~Luka

Changed files in this update

