Special Events, Fog & Dust Update

The latest GRID™ Legends update has arrived bringing with it a couple of awesome new features. Turning up the excitement even more…

Along with a list of bug fixes and general improvements, we’ve added a Special Events page with global leaderboards as well as two new weather conditions: Dust and Fog.

Special Events and Leaderboards



Weekly and Monthly challenges are a great way to spice things up with some brilliant rewards on offer. With the brand new Special Events page, you can discover the latest challenges to take on in GRID Legends.

Each challenge has its own unique rewards - plus, we’ve added leaderboards for each of these events too so you can see where you stack up against the rest of the global GRID Legends community, no matter which platform you’re playing on.

If you have the Deluxe Edition of GRID Legends or are playing through EA Play, you’ll get access to additional events too - so keep an eye out for those.

Dust and Fog

Whether you've arrived on track during the day to discover the circuit engulfed in a cloud of dust, or you're preparing for a long night of racing in thick fog - these two new weather conditions are set to dramatically change the way you approach the 130+ routes in GRID Legends.

With fog, visibility becomes a massive issue. Will you take the risk of knowing where you're braking zone is to gain some extra tenths, or play it safe by slowing down early so you can guarantee sticking to the racing line?

In dust conditions - available on Dubai, Sydney, Bathurst, and Crescent Valley - you'll notice a build up of sand throughout the circuit that will change the handling of your car and reduce visibility. You’ll need to keep your whits about you to finish your event safely.

Each of these weather conditions can be toggled in the Race Creator and we’ll be adding them into other areas of the game with future updates.

What’s Next?

We’ll be sharing more about what’s coming to GRID Legends in the coming weeks, including the first of four content packs as well as Photo Mode and other community-requested features.

