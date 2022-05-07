 Skip to content

Rushdown Revolt update for 7 May 2022

Alpha Surge Patch is LIVE NOW!

Rushdown Revolt update for 7 May 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⚡ ALPHA SURGE IS HERE!! ⚡

The final major alpha patch is LIVE NOW! Hop on Rushdown Revolt to see all of the new features and changes we made to make the game as ELECTRIC as ever!

This major update includes:

  • Character Reworks
  • Balance Changes
  • A New Stage
  • Beta Campaign Mode
  • Revamped Tutorials

And much more!

Some unforeseen backend bottlenecks arose at the last minute, preventing us from rolling out the matchmaking, lobby, and a few main menu improvements we've been working on along with this patch. Expect those changes to be patched in as soon as the issue is resolved, hopefully sometime next week.

For a look at all the updates we made, check out the full patch notes here: https://www.rushdownrevolt.com/alpha-surge

To follow along with future announcements & get your questions answered, join our Discord: discord.gg/rushdownrevolt

