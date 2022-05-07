Alpha Surge Patch is LIVE NOW!

⚡ ALPHA SURGE IS HERE!! ⚡
The final major alpha patch is LIVE NOW! Hop on Rushdown Revolt to see all of the new features and changes we made to make the game as ELECTRIC as ever!
This major update includes:
- Character Reworks
- Balance Changes
- A New Stage
- Beta Campaign Mode
- Revamped Tutorials
And much more!
Some unforeseen backend bottlenecks arose at the last minute, preventing us from rolling out the matchmaking, lobby, and a few main menu improvements we've been working on along with this patch. Expect those changes to be patched in as soon as the issue is resolved, hopefully sometime next week.
For a look at all the updates we made, check out the full patch notes here: https://www.rushdownrevolt.com/alpha-surge
To follow along with future announcements & get your questions answered, join our Discord: discord.gg/rushdownrevolt
