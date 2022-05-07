Alpha Surge Patch is LIVE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 8695976 · Last edited 7 May 2022 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy

⚡ ALPHA SURGE IS HERE!! ⚡

The final major alpha patch is LIVE NOW! Hop on Rushdown Revolt to see all of the new features and changes we made to make the game as ELECTRIC as ever!

This major update includes:

Character Reworks

Balance Changes

A New Stage

Beta Campaign Mode

Revamped Tutorials

And much more!

Some unforeseen backend bottlenecks arose at the last minute, preventing us from rolling out the matchmaking, lobby, and a few main menu improvements we've been working on along with this patch. Expect those changes to be patched in as soon as the issue is resolved, hopefully sometime next week.

For a look at all the updates we made, check out the full patch notes here: https://www.rushdownrevolt.com/alpha-surge

To follow along with future announcements & get your questions answered, join our Discord: discord.gg/rushdownrevolt