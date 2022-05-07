Update v1.02 - Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8695781 · Last edited 7 May 2022 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Small update to fix a game breaking bug and to apply some balance changes to the Cultists to make them less annoying to fight.

Change Log:

-Fixed issue with mixing station puzzle where a chemical can be placed into an already filled beaker causing the game to soft-lock.

-Cultists now have a short delay before shooting in order to give the player time to react.

-Reduced travel speed of Pistol Cultist bullets from 90 to 60.

-Reduced travel speed of Shotgun Cultist bullets from 90 to 60.

-Reduced chance for Cultist to spawn in Dungeon Escape mode.

-Reduced health of Dungeon Lord boss in Dungeon Escape mode from 4000 to 2500.

-Rocket Launcher damage increased from 200 to 250.

-Options settings are now saved when closing the Options Menu. Previously, settings were only saved when quitting the game from the main menu.