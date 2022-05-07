 Skip to content

Legends of Idleon MMO update for 7 May 2022

v1.56 - Nightmare Bosses!

Last edited by Wendy

New Content

• Added NIGHTMARE BOSSES: Radiant Amarok, Gilded Efaunt, and Blighted Chizoar!
• Each nightmare boss has a rare drop for a UNIQUE CAPE! In other words, there are 3 new capes to collect from nightmare bosses!
• Boss Tasks are now completable, since they require Nightmare boss kills!
• Added the PLAYERS button, so you only need to click 2 times to swap player instead of 3! It replaces the old CHAT button, next to MENU.
• CHAT button now takes the form of a small speech bubble icon in the bottom left, which can be turned off in Options.
• Added "Lava's Early-Game Guide!" to help out new players. Honestly if you're reading this, you'll never actually encounter this feature, but I figured I'd let you know regardless!

Quality of Life Additions

• Added a timer to show when the next Dungeon Happy Hour will be!
• Added Join All & Invite All buttons to Party Dungeon Lobby, to make grouping up easier!
• ALL mini-bosses now have mega HP bars! This includes world minibosses (baba yaga, king doot, etc) as well as Dungeon bosses (grandfrogger, snakenhotep, galaxicus)
• Changed Cacto Jones' quest dialogue (world 2 main questline) to entirely revolve around Efaunt's powers of cerebral corruption, just like how World 1's quests entire revolve around investigating Amarok's rampage through the jungle and forest.
• Tasks in Quick-Ref now jumps straight to the world you're on. I.e. If you check tasks from Quick-Ref in World 2, it'll go straight to W2 tab instead of W1
• Slightly changed the position of several Lab Bonuses / Jewels, as to prevent random Lab Line-Breaking
• Copper plates in cooking are now much more coppery coloured, as to make Gold plates stand out more
• Disabled "x2 tap on player to open info" when in dungeons. There's never a reason to see someone's info IN a dungeon, and it was kinda annoying. You do NOT need to re-enable it when leaving, it doesn't actually adjust your options or anything.
• [HARD RESOURCES] card category is now properly ordered: ores, logs, fish, bugs, critters, souls, in that order!

Bug Fixes

• Edited the description of the Purple & Green "Tool Power" bubbles to include that they also boost worship skulls & Traps respectively
• Fixed an issue where players couldn't buy the last 2 jewels from the gem shop no matter how hard they tried
• Fixed a Statue issue involving the golden "family shared" bonus not working in very specific, rare situations. 🗿
• Made it so you can replay Mining minigame if you leave the ore pile without having to re-enter the map. This isnt a bug -- I actually had it custom coded to require you to enter the map, as anyone whose seen the code could tell you -- but I figure it comes off as unintentional and have since changed by mind on the whole thing, hence the chance.

Love,
Lavaflame2 ːreheartː

