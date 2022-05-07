Save Backup System

Hello!

Unfortunately, it seems like some people are having their save files corrupted. This seems very, very rare so far. Typically, this happens when the game was improperly shut down. Attempting to recreate this issue resulted in failure - I was never able to corrupt my own save file no matter what crazy stuff I did.

However, as annoying as it is, it seems like there's always some people who are victim to this sort of problem in pretty much every game ever made, so instead of saying there's nothing that can be done, I'm pushing this patch as a quick backup system to help the people who may run into issues in the future.

I seriously hate to say this -- but for those of you who have corrupted save files right now, your progress is lost. Nothing in Nomad Survival itself should be causing these corruptions, so I'm really not sure how it's happening for some of you.

What this new system does is create backups. A backup called "backup1" is created every time you load the game, and a backup called "backup2" is created whenever you start a run. This two-prong approach should make sure that if something ever happens to your save file, you'll have SOMETHING to fall back on.

I'll be creating a pinned post in the Steam Discussion board about how to load backups if for any reason your save file becomes corrupted after this patch. If your save file is currently corrupted, the only way to play again is to delete your save file, as you wouldn't have any backups. You can learn how to do that in the same pinned post (which I will be making right after posting this announcement).

With this new system moving forward, anyone who gets a save file corruption will have 2 backup files.

I apologize for this having happened. It looks like save file corruptions were very, very rare, but it even happening once is not something I like to see.