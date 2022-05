Share · View all patches · Build 8695412 · Last edited 7 May 2022 – 03:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Just like pokemon, we are catching all of the bugs... Just a bit more diligently.

Thank you for staying with us. New content is coming soon!

We are nearing the end of the story we want to share and we want to make sure it is the best it can be.

Still need to get some more side quests in the though, you know, for funzies.

Stay breasy,

CapLegHole