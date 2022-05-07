 Skip to content

RiffTrax: The Game update for 7 May 2022

RiffTrax: The Game - 1.0.1.3 Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just launched version 1.0.1.3 of RiffTrax: The Game. This version is now available on Windows and Mac. These fixes will be coming to consoles as soon as possible.

New Options
Disable Riff For Me (Options > Gameplay)
Mute clip audio during Riff (Options > Audio/Music)

UI
Twitch chat voting prompts - displays on-screen cue during voting

Bug Fixes
Improved reconnection to the game from RiffTrax.Games website after disconnect.
Fixed an issue with female TTS not playing for remote players.

