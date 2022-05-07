RiffTrax: The Game - 1.0.1.3 Bug Fixes

We've just launched version 1.0.1.3 of RiffTrax: The Game. This version is now available on Windows and Mac. These fixes will be coming to consoles as soon as possible.
New Options
Disable Riff For Me (Options > Gameplay)
Mute clip audio during Riff (Options > Audio/Music)
UI
Twitch chat voting prompts - displays on-screen cue during voting
Bug Fixes
Improved reconnection to the game from RiffTrax.Games website after disconnect.
Fixed an issue with female TTS not playing for remote players.
Changed files in this update