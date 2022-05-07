RiffTrax: The Game - 1.0.1.3 Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8695368 · Last edited 7 May 2022 – 04:13:08 UTC by Wendy

We've just launched version 1.0.1.3 of RiffTrax: The Game. This version is now available on Windows and Mac. These fixes will be coming to consoles as soon as possible.

New Options

Disable Riff For Me (Options > Gameplay)

Mute clip audio during Riff (Options > Audio/Music)

UI

Twitch chat voting prompts - displays on-screen cue during voting

Bug Fixes

Improved reconnection to the game from RiffTrax.Games website after disconnect.

Fixed an issue with female TTS not playing for remote players.