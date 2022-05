Welcome players!

The lighting has been completely redesigned in the game.

Added more details. Part of the location has been changed.

Keys

Now you don't need to look for them. All the doors that were previously locked with a key are now open.



Flashlight

Now you don't need to look for batteries on the flashlight. It will shine endlessly.

Camera

There is also no need to look for batteries on the night vision camera. Now it will work indefinitely.