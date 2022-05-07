Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 8695239 · Last edited 7 May 2022 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy

DAY-1 PATCH

Hello, FOONDA players!

This is FOONDA Dev team.

Are you enjoying playing FOONDA Early Access?

Although it is small, we have carried out the Day +1 update to make the puzzle clearing experience a little better.

Improvement

After solving the puzzle, the speed at which the experience points rise has been increased.

FOONDA Dev team is operating a DISCORD server to provide a more enjoyable game service based on your opinions.

If you have a feature or game idea that you would like to see applied to FOONDA, even if it is a small thing, please feel free to leave a comment!

Then, see you in FOONDA~!