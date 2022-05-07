SNEAK THIEF 1.0 RELEASED

The time is finally here, early access limbo has been left!

Released one day early too ;)

First I'd like to thank everyone for the continued support of this project. It was the first big game I had ever made and has completely changed my life. I'm so happy to see it where it is today I hope you all enjoy what I have been working on!

With that being said if you would like to still play the legacy version of Sneak Thief it is still included! To play it you can either select it when launching the game or access it through Sneak Thief 1.0's main menu.

So whats next? Will there be anymore updates? Yes! There will be.

Here is a timeline of whats planned