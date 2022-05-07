SNEAK THIEF 1.0 RELEASED

The time is finally here, early access limbo has been left!
Released one day early too ;)
First I'd like to thank everyone for the continued support of this project. It was the first big game I had ever made and has completely changed my life. I'm so happy to see it where it is today I hope you all enjoy what I have been working on!
With that being said if you would like to still play the legacy version of Sneak Thief it is still included! To play it you can either select it when launching the game or access it through Sneak Thief 1.0's main menu.
So whats next? Will there be anymore updates? Yes! There will be.
Here is a timeline of whats planned
- Hot-fixes for this update
It's impossible to test this on every single system and for any possible bug. So I'll be releasing patches throughout this next month trying to fix any issues (bugs, performance, or general complaints) that appear so please report bugs I'll be on standby to fix them ASAP.
- content patches
There is still some more content that needs to be added such as replacing static fixtures and adding in more items to the game. These will be out repeatedly throughout the next few weeks. These are minor improvements as per why they aren't in the initial update.
- New level
I plan to add a new level, it's already being made but I figured it's more important to focus on the remake of the original levels with this update. (Hint: it's a casino)
- Mod support
I'm working on a unity dll that can be used so the game can be completely moddable within the unity engine. No clear window for when this will be out, it's something I've never done before but I want it to be done right unlike the original level editor. I also hope to release the full project files for the legacy version so anyone can make any sort of spin-off they'd like to! This has it's own set of challenges since it was made in a very old version of unity (5-6 years old at this point) so this part is on the back burner.
Changed files in this update