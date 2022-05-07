Keybinds, PVP hitreg changes, and more stability changes! New challenge soon...

Hey guys! Here's a mini-update in preparation for our new PVE combat wave and upcoming PVP Search & Destroy + island dedicated server updates.

PVP Hit Detection

It's been pretty annoying whiffing attacks that clearly should've hit. In preparation for our large PVP dedicated server island map update as well as our PVP search and destroy playtest, we've taken another look at the hit detection. There are still some things to work out, but it should feel a lot better for now.

Known issue: hitting someone that's rolling will send them flying because of the low friction during a dodge.

We know a lot of you are waiting for shopkeeping/basebuilding content, so we'll try to push these playtests farther up. If you check out our discord (https://discord.gg/Saleblazers) you'll see that we're working on revamping the crafting/building UI already.

We've decided to have the next challenge remain as duos instead of trios. It'll be quite challenging this time, so watch out!

New Additions

Keybinds are now available!

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed client RPCs not being called when the host is far away

Fixed various null reference exceptions and improved stability overall

Minor Bug Fixes