Update May 6th, 2022 - Big Skill Update

I'm excited to release today a pretty significant update for skills (and some abilities). Each skill tree now has 13 abilities to better aid in your adventure, all updated with finalized artwork. Skills should now feel much more useful, being about 40% to 50% of the way complete. I've also included some bug fixes for some of those more annoying issues.

This will ultimately lay the groundwork for the next 1 or 2 zones, meaning I can begin to expand on content. Enjoy!

-Alex

Changes/Additions

All 10 starting abilities now can be upgraded to rank 2. Though, finding the spell scrolls to learn these abilities may be tricky.

Each skill tree has been updated to include 13 unique skills (up from around 5). This includes rank 2 of their respective resource collection skills and a new passive ability.

Added multiple new consumable items that can be found or crafted, including potions and traps.

Changed Spike and Claw trap abilities to consumable trap abilities.

Added many more shrines and shrine types around dungeons.

Added Tier 2 resources to dungeons.

General rebalancing for all skills.

Bug Fixes