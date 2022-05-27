Age of Jura - Release v0.2.3

Create selectable groups of units to have more control (quicker selections when attacking) usage: select a group of units, press CTRL+1 to assign to group 1. Select another group of units, press CTRL+2 to assign to group 2. Now you can quickly press the key 1 to select group 1, and press the key 2 to select group 2 (works for all number keys 0-9). Comes in handy when for example you want your warriors to be in the front and your archers following at a distance: create a group for your warriors and a group for your archers and while attacking switch between the groups.