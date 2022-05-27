Age of Jura - Release v0.2.3

Age of Jura - Release Notes - v0.2.3
Build ID: 8694495
- New research: "Sharp Arrows" (Archers do more damage) - only available after research 'Archery' is completed
- Show a notification somewhere in the screen if any of your structures or units are under attack
- Villagers are now able to repair damaged structures
-
Create selectable groups of units to have more control (quicker selections when attacking) usage: select a group of units, press CTRL+1 to assign to group 1. Select another group of units, press CTRL+2 to assign to group 2. Now you can quickly press the key 1 to select group 1, and press the key 2 to select group 2 (works for all number keys 0-9). Comes in handy when for example you want your warriors to be in the front and your archers following at a distance: create a group for your warriors and a group for your archers and while attacking switch between the groups.
-
A Dinosaur will first go to sleep at the spot where it will create a new nest, to make it visually clear that a new nest is being created (you can quickly kill that dinosaur if you don't want another nest)
- Got rid of the difficult calculation for new nests, now: after a dinosaur of any nest is attacked, a random dinosaur of that nest will wonder off after a certain time to create a new nest (it will first sleep at that spot)
- New nests will be created further away from the current nest
- Added an option in the menu to change the brightness of the game
- Disable the minimap in the Arena
- Bugfix: The edges of the Arena were visible, they are now hidden
- Bugfix: Remove the 'corner-darkness' (vignette) after a level has started
- Bugfix: Fix the mouse hover bug when hovering over 'build structure' panel
- Bugfix: Fix rare animation bug for archers
- Bugfix: When a structure is placed on the edge of the water, the ground will lift a bit higher up to avoid water flowing 'into' the structure
- Bugfix: Humans were getting stuckbetween two smelters if they were placed too close to each other
- Bugfix: When the multiplier 5x or 10x was selected (at a structure) then the amount of costs for a new structure also did show they costs 5x or 10x more
- Bugfix: When x-ray is disabled, and selection is still active, the selected units are still highlighted in green (instead of blue)
- Bugfix: Fix bug where sometimes Villagers can be shown as 'idle' but they are not (they are just standing still a split second after dropping off stuff for example)
Changed files in this update