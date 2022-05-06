Maintenance Week-End

As a solo dev, you need to fix everything on your own.

And with a deep gameplay update enhancing the experience, I am currently doing multiple update the week-end to test the new feature of Achievements (as you may have noticed on the page).

I am surprised to see them work well at home, but haven't found yet a way to make it work for users.

You can still enjoy the Tjikko experience, with smoother controls, balanced puzzles and reworked environments, but I hope you will also enjoy achievements soon ...

Sincerely yours,

Maxime Carcaillon