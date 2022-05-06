 Skip to content

Essence Of The Tjikko - Prologue update for 6 May 2022

Maintenance Week-End

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As a solo dev, you need to fix everything on your own.
And with a deep gameplay update enhancing the experience, I am currently doing multiple update the week-end to test the new feature of Achievements (as you may have noticed on the page).

I am surprised to see them work well at home, but haven't found yet a way to make it work for users.
You can still enjoy the Tjikko experience, with smoother controls, balanced puzzles and reworked environments, but I hope you will also enjoy achievements soon ...

Sincerely yours,
Maxime Carcaillon

