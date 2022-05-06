Name generators! DR4X Weekly Changelog #42: 5/06/2022

As I said last week and the week before and the week before that:

The weeks of May 9 through May 20th will be very busy due to the whole moving house thing, and also for part of that I will not have internet access, so probably don't expect changelogs those weeks (Though I will likely make changes I just wont anounce them).

This week I went deep into my name generators and improved them as well as some important new features...

Most of the following was live as of last night! Lets go...

Gameplay and UI

-The majority of event spawned units now get generated names

(Eg adventurers at the tavern event and so on)

-Made it so bandit groups can get genrated names that imply they are led by a named knight (Using an Arthurian name generator I made), this doubled the amount of possibilities at least for bandit group names

-Added evil name generator and added more villain names to evil name generator afterwards

--This is used by specific events to name units spawned by those events such as...

-Adventurers spawned from the "Adventuring Group of EVIL" event now have evil names from the evil name generator

-"Stealthy strigoi" event now names the strigoi with an evil name

-Strigoi spawned from expedition now gets an evil name

-Insane murderer now gets evil name

-Added a new Northern Kingdoms name generator (Those familier with the lore will know this is for the alliance of city states in the north on the campaign map), but this name is also now used for randomly spawned units from events along with all the other new name generators.

-Added a Red Empire name generator with names appropriate for those from the Red Empire (Also used by event spawned units)

-Added Romanesque name generator (Used by event spawned units, the goblins in lore are also very romanesque and the Red Empire has some names like this too, but it doesnt explkicitly name goblins with this (YET))

-Added Hero Name Generator for some event spawned units, these are more heroic fantasy names

--There are also some very fun easter eggs in this one

-Added twenties name generator (These are also mixed into the event spawned units), in my setting these style names are somewhat common in the Red Empire and used by the Librarians. (Its a weird setting lol)

-Added Arthurian name generator, these names are also mixed into the event spawned units

-Added Fairy Tale name generator (This is also used by some event spawned units)

-Now most units spawned by events recieve these new generated names, recruited units still do not get named.

-Evil name generator can get Arthurian names prefixed by "evil" words

-Misc other name generator improvements (For cities, taverns, Kingdoms,Cults and so on)

-Started on adding modding support

--There is now a streaming assets folder in the folder where the game is in steam (or just in the same folder as the exe in the itch version) there is now a useful readme file explaining the plan

--The plan is to slowly add mod support for various parts of the game (Including the aforementioned name generators)

-Added an identifier to Sub Factions on faction choosing screen a sub faction is a faction that has access to the same stuff and uses the same resources, (eg, goblins can capture rogue's guilds and and be bandits) but could be wildly differentiated in other ways. This has always been the case but they were not labeled as such before.

-Rat person default team color is now green

-Bandit subfaction default team color is now dark gray

-Added some new easter egg names

Bug Fixes

-Fix bug where names were assigned properly in some cases

Balancing

-Nothing notable this time

Suggestion for testers

-Check out the new names I guess?

YouTube Spotlight of the week!

Nothing this time, hope more folks do videos on DR4X in the future!