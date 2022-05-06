Update - The one with the fungrades

Hey folks, Steam's Going Rogue fest has a few more days so left! Make sure you pick the game up while it's 30% off! The fest has been going great for me, so many new people playing the game! So I wanted to get a mid sized update out quickly to you all to address a few points of feedback I've heard with this flux of new players. Check it out:

Fungrades

So I've heard some feedback that most upgrades don't seem very fun. I was curious about this so I looked back at the list of upgrades and realized... they are right! I've been a bit cautious about adding combat power upgrades into the game and honestly my justifications for that have been a little weak. So I spent some time whipping up a ten new upgrades which specifically do some pretty crazy stuff in combat. Additionally I've pruned away a few upgrades that just felt like bad choices most of the time so that these new upgrades appear more frequently.

I still think utility upgrades have their place in the game and can be very good in their own right but I want the player to really feel like their ship is growing more powerful as a run progresses and I don't think that's the case right now. So my plan is to add one "combat" related upgrade for every utility upgrade I add to the game, to make sure there's a good mix.

Other tweaks/fixes