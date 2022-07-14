Escape Academy Now Available + Roadmap Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Academy is now open!

Please familiarize yourself with the syllabus below before enrolling into classes.

Semester Schedule:

Escape Academy - Out Now!

Escape from Anti-Escape Island (DLC 1) - Fall 2022

Free Major Update - Early 2023

Escape from the Past (DLC 2) - Spring 2023

If you pre-order the deluxe edition, or pick up the Season Pass, you will receive DLC 1 and 2 when they arrive. For our free major update, ALL PLAYERS of Escape Academy will receive this update. More details about all of these updates to come SOON.

Academy Renovations:

Please note - these are subject to change.

Patch 1.01 is expected to contain hotfixes based on student feedback.

Patch 1.02 is expected to contain features and improvements as well as additional bug fixes.

Based on player feedback from the demo some of these features and improvements are expected to be:

An option to disable split screen in online co-op.

FoV slider.

Higher maximum mouse sensitivity.

We have an open door policy, so if you have any feedback - please reach out to us.

Twitter - @CoinCrewGames

Discord - https://discord.gg/YMghkRg3j7

E-mail - support@coincrew.games

Bug logs can be submitted for extra credit through discord in the #buglogs channel.

Logs can be found in C:\Users\PCNAME\AppData\LocalLow\CoinCrewGames\Escape Academy

We hope you enjoy your time at the Academy.

Good luck, have fun!