-Added an "Upgrade Sickles" option to Game Settings:

On by default

If on, automatically disposes of lower tier Sickles when a higher tier one is bought

*Also maintains the Sickle as a Quick Switch slot if it is set as one

-Added a "Buy 1 Can Waste Durability" option to Game Settings:

On by default

If on, items can be bought even if durability would be wasted in the process (for example, buying a Wooden Dagger when you've only lost 1 durability on your current Wooden Dagger)

-Added a "Buy Maximum Can Waste Durability" option to Game Settings:

Off by default

If on, when buying items while in Select Mode, as many of the item that can be afforded and fit in the slot will be bought even if durability would be wasted in the process

-Changed the position of the Auto-Pause button in the Game Settings menu to accommodate the new options