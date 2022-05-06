Career Mode Update!

**_We have been working very hard attending to all the feedback received, making dozens of gameplay improvements and many other aspects.

Your feedback is essential in this stage. Please report any bug or comment about any feature to help us to improve the game.

Thanks for your support!_**

DISCLAIMER:

YOUR PREVIOUS SAVE DATA WILL BE MOVED TO A "LEGACY" FOLDER ONCE YOU RUN THE GAME.

We are rolling out tis content update in English only. Translations for other supported languages are soon to come.

How-To Download:

You don't need to do anything! The game will update automatically as we've removed the beta branch.

TECHNICAL RELEASE NOTES:

IMPROVEMENTS:

* Career Mode:

Implemented first version of the Intro Story

Implemented voices for the Board of Directors

Implemented tons of different "situations". These are dilemmas that have you make decisions that affect gameplay

Rebalanced the league teams

Finished implementing the 45 skills. Completely functional, with an XP cost for each.

Added five new skills: Jump Obstacles, Backheel Pass, Wall Pass, Fake Shoot and Front Tackle (rough play)

Stats automatic progression system: Stats are increased automatically with experience points as players advance

Player stats maximum potential: Players have a maximum possible value that their stats can reach, therefore creating room for different player styles and unique stat combinations

Skills manual progression system: skills can be unlocked after a certain number of stars are acquired through XP

Implemented a different playing style for each league team

Implemented many AI improvements. (The AI can now use skills, avoid placing themselves in offside, more precision when jumping and many more...

Implemented many new gameplay elements as consequences of situations: flares, dogs, birds, flood and many more... surprises!

Board of Directors jokes and funny commentary

* General Gameplay:

Goal posts are now rounded, the ball bounces more realistically

Bad goalkeepers cause more bounces, generating some panic situations

Modified kicking so that a crossing or a strong kick can be performed with a quick button press

Implemented different Change Player assist modes that can be individually set for each friendly match player or for your career mode, separately

Implemented different physics for different combinations of field types and weather

Implemented controls to quickly change Attitude and Tactics in-game without pausing

Implemented the option to control the goalkeeper manually

The player name is now shown when the player is selected

Added many sound effects for new features as well as new music pieces

Implemented full support of the Steam Input API

Rebalanced chances for foul and cards

* UI:

UI completely reworked

Skills & Stats description help screen

New player hints for How-Tos

BUGFIXES: